Nengi gives 300k as giveaway, promises a lunch date with 5 Chelsea fans over Chelsea champions league win

The UCL final went down last night between Chelsea and Man City with the Blues winning the prestigious European trophy for the second time since,2012.

Chelsea had their first and lone goal in the first half thanks to an effort from Kai Havtez as the game ended in a 1-0 scoreline.

Following the Blues victory over the Pep Guardiola Man City side, Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate turn reality star, Nengi Hampson took to her social media handle to join other Nigerian fans in the celebration.

Nengi in a post wrote, ”E chowkeeeeee Chelsea fan and proud.”

In another post she gave 300k as a giveaway and also promised 5 Chelsea supporters a lunch date.

”300k cash giveaway and a lunch date with 5 of my Chelsea fans 💙 (resident in Lagos) .. Drop your account numbers. Would select randomly . Goodluck guys.”

