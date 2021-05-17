New ‘menacing’ photos of Iyabo Ojo and Broda Shaggi spur reactions from social media users

New photos of two famous Nigerian actors, Iyabo Ojo and Broda Shaggi, have sparked conversation on social media.

The photos were shared on Instagram by Broda Shaggi.

Samuel Animashaun Perry a.k.a Broda Shaggi is a Nigerian comedian, singer, songwriter, and musician. He has featured many Nigerian comedians in his comedy films over the years, including Alice Iyabo Ojo, also known as Iyabo Ojo, a well-known Nigerian actress, comedian, and film maker.

While some were looking forward to the video’s release, others praised Iyabo Ojo for staying physically fit at her age.

Broda Shaggi and Iyabo Ojo pose for photos while filming a new comedy video.

Read; Actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla stuns in new seductive photos

See photos below;

Below are some responses to these photos;

@dareynow wrote: “She looks mad as hell! If she catch you ehn”

@crucifi_X wrote: “I respect Iyabo Ojo for this … these photos of her are so raw.”

@thecuteabiola wrote: “Omo!!! Big problem.”

@destinyekoofficial wrote: “Mad O”