New post from Rita Daniels, few hours after rumours of having a secret wedding to a young lover sparks debate

Entertainment
By San

Rita Daniels, Regina Daniels’ mother, is said to have married a younger lover in a private ceremony, and she has uploaded a post on her social media profile that appears to corroborate it.

According to a popular Instagram blog, An insider confirmed that her Daughter Regina Daniels is not in support of the marriage and she didn’t attend the wedding

See her post below ;

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ritadaniels06 (@rita.daniels06)

Her comment section was flooded with supporters who either praised or chastised her for “giving her daughter to an old man,” as expected.

Read;‘Why are you depressed’ – Rita Daniels ask daughter, Regina Daniels

DISCLAIMER: Because Rita Daniels is an actress, the images could be from a movie scene.

