New revelation shows that Davido allegedly stole his hit track “Jowo” from singer Victor AD

Entertainment
By San
A young Nigerian man has taken to social media to claim that the celebrity artist, Davido stole his hit song “Jowo” from another Nigerian artist, Victor AD.

The Twitter user known as @thuglife back said that Victor AD confronted Davido after his song was stolen, but that he blocked him on all of his social media sites.

“Victor AD just confirmed Davido stole his record Jowo. According to AD, Davido heard the song when they recorded “Tire You”, he was surprised to see the song on ABT, without him/his management’s consent. He said Davido blocked him on socials and threatened to ruin him. This wickedness”.

Read: Davido reacts to his colleagues not hailing him for his 10th year anniversary

The hit track “Jowo” is from Davido’s 17-songs album “A Better Time,” which is his third studio album and a follow-up to his 2019 release “A Good Time.”

The artist, who recently celebrated ten years in the music industry, released the official music video for the hit song “Jowo” in December 2020.

Nengi, a Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, and veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), among others, appeared in Jowo’s music video.

 

