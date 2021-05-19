Nicki Minaj responds to rumors she uses drugs

In a Instagram Live, American rapper Nicki Minaj made it clear to her fans that she has nothing to hide.

Nicki took the opportunity to address her fans directly about the rumours, clarifying that she has never done coke, and if she did, she would have rapped about it.

“I don’t know if it’s just me, but I wouldn’t be embarrassed about any fu**in drugs I did, that’s why I talk about the motherfu**in drugs I do in my motherfu**in music,” she said on Instagram Live. “Always have, always fu**in will. If I’m off em, I’m off em [child], but I want to make this clear so open everybody’s ears, clear your ears out. I have never, ever in my life with my hands on Jesus Christ, and y’all know how I feel about my Lord and savior. Never in my life, ever, not even once sniffed coke. ever.”

Watch video below;