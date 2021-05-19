TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Uche Ogbodo breaks the internet with breathtaking pregnancy…

Lady recounts how her friend refused to leave an abusive…

New ‘menacing’ photos of Iyabo Ojo and Broda Shaggi spur…

Cross-dresser, Bobrisky discloses what he is going to do to…

Actress, Uche Ogbodo’s teenage baby daddy opens up on where…

Another clout? fans react to the video of Davido fanning Sophia…

‘After you don lead us astray finish’ –…

Unfaithful wife mistakenly sends romantic messages meant for her…

BBNaija: Neo showers his love interest Vee with romantic…

Nicki Minaj responds to rumors she uses drugs

Entertainment
By Olumide

In a Instagram Live, American rapper Nicki Minaj made it clear to her fans that she has nothing to hide.

Nicki took the opportunity to address her fans directly about the rumours, clarifying that she has never done coke, and if she did, she would have rapped about it.

“I don’t know if it’s just me, but I wouldn’t be embarrassed about any fu**in drugs I did, that’s why I talk about the motherfu**in drugs I do in my motherfu**in music,” she said on Instagram Live. “Always have, always fu**in will. If I’m off em, I’m off em [child], but I want to make this clear so open everybody’s ears, clear your ears out. I have never, ever in my life with my hands on Jesus Christ, and y’all know how I feel about my Lord and savior. Never in my life, ever, not even once sniffed coke. ever.”

READ ALSO

Nicki Minaj returns to social media with saucy photos

CDQ speaks on arrest by NDLEA officials

Watch video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Uche Ogbodo breaks the internet with breathtaking pregnancy photos to celebrate…

Lady recounts how her friend refused to leave an abusive boyfriend because of…

New ‘menacing’ photos of Iyabo Ojo and Broda Shaggi spur reactions from social…

Cross-dresser, Bobrisky discloses what he is going to do to himself on his 30th…

Actress, Uche Ogbodo’s teenage baby daddy opens up on where he met her

Another clout? fans react to the video of Davido fanning Sophia Momodu at their…

‘After you don lead us astray finish’ – Reactions as singer,…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Alleged extramarital affairs: I’m hoping for his sake that it’s not…

Nicki Minaj responds to rumors she uses drugs

Just call me King Tee – Tonto Dikeh to people mispronouncing her name

Erica to begin her own reality show titled ‘Inside life with Erica’ (Video)

Veteran actress, Bukky Wright resumes workout (Video)

Actress Biola Fowosire breaks down in tears after robbers raided her shop…

Nigerian based tech company set to rival Tinder with a newly launched contact…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More