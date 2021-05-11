‘Nigeria is so stressful’ – Mercy Aigbe laments bitterly

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has taken to Instagram to lament bitterly about how stressful Nigeria is.

According to the mother of two, she is due for a vacation because of all the stress she has been going through.

In her words;

My Day was Super Hectic … even God knows I am overdue for Vacation! Gosh, this Nigeria is so stressful.

Taking to Mercy’s comment section to react,

@simply___ewaunique wrote “Sorry mama, we want no stress for this beauty please”

@ayawemifin wrote “You deserve it you work so hard”

@olufunmi_shokoya wrote “Come to America, let’s host you”

@nemie_caleb wrote “The achievement at the end of the day is worth the stress. Take it easy on yourself and have some rest my diva”

@brytlight3 wrote “Even a hectic day… Still looking pretty”