‘Nigeria is so stressful’ – Mercy Aigbe laments bitterly

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has taken to Instagram to lament bitterly about how stressful Nigeria is.

According to the mother of two, she is due for a vacation because of all the stress she has been going through.

In her words;

My Day was Super Hectic … even God knows I am overdue for Vacation! Gosh, this Nigeria is so stressful.

Taking to Mercy’s comment section to react,

@simply___ewaunique wrote “Sorry mama, we want no stress for this beauty please”

@ayawemifin wrote “You deserve it you work so hard”

@olufunmi_shokoya wrote “Come to America, let’s host you”

@nemie_caleb wrote “The achievement at the end of the day is worth the stress. Take it easy on yourself and have some rest my diva”

@brytlight3 wrote “Even a hectic day… Still looking pretty”

Via Instagram
