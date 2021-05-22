Nigerian Army confirms death of General Attahiru

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Olumide

The Nigerian Army has confirmed reports on the death of General Ibrahim Attahiru.

Below is a full statement released vid the Nigerian Army Twitter handle;

The Nigerian Army regrets to announce the passing away of its Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru. The sad event occurred following an air crash in Kaduna which also claimed the lives of 10 other officers including the crew.

The COAS was enroute Kaduna from Abuja on Friday, 21 May, 2021 when the unfortunate incident happened.

Details of the sad incident and burial arrangements will be communicated soon.

Mohammed Yerima
Brigadier General
Director Army Public Relations

