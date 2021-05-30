Nigerian man proposes to girlfriend at his secondary school in Ibadan

When it comes to marriage proposal, Nigerians are known for coming up with different patterns, some of which always go beyond the line while only a handful are worthy of imitating.

A Nigerian man recently took to popular micro-blogging platform Twitter to share photos from his proposal to his girlfriend, which took place at the secondary school he attended in Ibadan.

According to @Lesulemon, his girlfriend said “Yes” after he went down on one knee and proposed to her in his class.

He tweeted;

Took her to my high school (Ikolaba Grammar School Ibadan) Jss2b class to show her around, booboom I proposed and She said Yes!!!

See his post below;

The photo has since gone viral with many Nigerian applauding him for taking the bold step.