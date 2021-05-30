Nigerian man proposes to girlfriend at his secondary school in Ibadan

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Olumide

When it comes to marriage proposal, Nigerians are known for coming up with different patterns, some of which always go beyond the line while only a handful are worthy of imitating.

A Nigerian man recently took to popular micro-blogging platform Twitter to share photos from his proposal to his girlfriend, which took place at the secondary school he attended in Ibadan.

According to @Lesulemon, his girlfriend said “Yes” after he went down on one knee and proposed to her in his class.

He tweeted;

Took her to my high school (Ikolaba Grammar School Ibadan) Jss2b class to show her around, booboom I proposed and She said Yes!!!

See his post below;

The photo has since gone viral with many Nigerian applauding him for taking the bold step.

