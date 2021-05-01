Nigerians continue to blast actor, Yomi Fabiyi on his birthday

Nigerians on Instagram have continued to blast Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi on his birthday today.

Recall that Yomi was crucified on social media after he aired his opinion on Baba Ijesha’s rape case.

According to Yomi, Baba Ijesha does not deserve to be called a rapist cause there is no evidence to back up the alleged crime.

Taking to his comment section on Instagram to continue to drag him,

@qween__liz wrote “If I say this your birthday should b a source of sadness to you now… why them go born you For MAY sef your parents no do calculations well oloriburuku omo ale”

@mzamusat wrote “I hope this new year adds to your sense of reasoning”

@sahadat_at wrote “My birthday wish for you is for your children to experience a baba ijesha in their life you should say a loud amen since you believe he did the right thing”

@johnbruno233 wrote “@realyomifabiyi mr man you are fool and if you no the truth and you are trying to cover @babaijesha for this may your day be disaster and you shall never no peace anymore..happy birthday to the foolish man on earth”