Nigerians pray for Regina Daniels as she battles for her life

Nigerians on social media have come together to say a word of prayer for actress, Regina Daniels, following reports that she is battling for her life.

This comes barely a month after the mother of one was operated on at a hospital in Dubai.

Although the nature of Regina’s sickness is unknown to the public, this has however made people support her in their little way by praying for her.

See some of the comments this generated on social media;

@mubbyfabrics wrote; “Child is being hospitalised mama dey get married….get well soon dear”

@frostybeautyorganics wrote; “God be with you, baby girl”

@lindi_koko1 wrote “Get well soon the prick fit no match ur body”

@asap_prince27 wrote ‘Ned nwoko pr**k no good for this girl…. forget money’

@frostybeautyorganics wrote ‘God be with you, baby girl. But let your hubby try to release those he jailed wrongly for their own lands in delta’