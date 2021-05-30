Nigerians react as UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is seen running to catch a train (Video)

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his aides were spotted in a video that has gone viral on social media running to catch a train.

In the video, the Prime Minister is seen waving as passersby called his name. Yet, he doesn’t stop running until he gets to the train.

See also: “Make things easy for us” – Eva Alordiah admonish married men on the trouble they cause by not using their wedding rings

After the video surfaced on social media, Nigerians shared their reactions as they shared their idea of what would have happened in Nigeria if a political leader is running late to catch a train or plane.

See some of the reactions below;

Watch the video of Prime Minister Boris Johnson running after the train below;