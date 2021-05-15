TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Iyabo Ojo leaks her full chat with actor Yomi Fabiyi to show what…

‘She is too real’ – Fans react to Video of…

Man shares his almost unbelievable weight loss journey of two…

‘Marry! Marry!! see what it has caused’ – Adekunle Gold…

“Na menopause go cast your age last last” – Nigerians drag Nengi…

Actress Eve Esin replies online troll who said she was homeless

Uduak Frank Akpan, the alleged killer of the job seeker, Iniubong…

“You are fake” – Nigerians drag Davido’s cousin for the comment…

‘Did they curse you?’ – Nigerians drag Lizzy…

Nigerians react to video of Nigerian paedophile caught abroad, compares him to Baba Ijesha

News
By San

Nigerians have reacted to a video of a married Nigerian man named “Jeff” captured in London attempting to woo a 15-year-old student on social media.

Jeff was cornered by the girl’s enraged father, who thrashed him mercilessly for dating his 15-year-old daughter.

According to an earlier report, Jeff is a Lambeth parking attendant in London,  who has continued to stalk the 15-year-old girl in uniform.

READ ALSO

Baba Ijesha now frail and limping in police custody –…

Uduak Frank Akpan, the alleged killer of the job seeker,…

Jeff called her from her phone and then messaged her for several days. After school, her father discovered him waiting for her.

Jeff can be heard shouting “Jesus, Jesus” as the girl’s father attacks him in a video that has gone viral.

Related: Singer, Flavour N’abania Under Fire After Video Of Him Kissing His Daughter Goes Viral

He ran around screaming for help, but the man pursued him and continued to strike him in the face.

Jeff is heard shouting, “I didn’t know, I swear to God,” while begging the enraged parent. As he fled behind an elderly woman and her dog, exclaiming, “I’m finished.”

Watch Video:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Iyabo Ojo leaks her full chat with actor Yomi Fabiyi to show what their…

‘She is too real’ – Fans react to Video of Mercy Johnson…

Man shares his almost unbelievable weight loss journey of two years

‘Marry! Marry!! see what it has caused’ – Adekunle Gold laments as Simi…

“Na menopause go cast your age last last” – Nigerians drag Nengi again for…

Actress Eve Esin replies online troll who said she was homeless

Uduak Frank Akpan, the alleged killer of the job seeker, Iniubong Umoren…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Baba Ijesha now frail and limping in police custody – Legal counsel

Nigerians react to video of Nigerian paedophile caught abroad, compares him to…

Women are humans not robots – Mary Remmy Njoku says

BBNaija: Like Tacha, Tolani Baj launches her logistics company

‘Marry! Marry!! see what it has caused’ – Adekunle Gold laments as Simi…

BBNaija’s Prince narrates how his ‘celebrity status’ has made…

Uduak Frank Akpan, the alleged killer of the job seeker, Iniubong Umoren…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More