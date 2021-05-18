NLC president Ayubba Wabba, others declared wanted by El-Rufai

Following protests in the state, Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna state, has declared Ayubba Wabba, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress, and other leaders of the Labour Congress wanted.

This came just hours after they held a rally in Kaduna over the government’s recent mass layoffs.

According to a statement released by the Kaduna state government, NLC leaders are wanted under the Miscellaneous Offense Act for economic sabotage and attacks on public infrastructure.

He also mentioned that anyone who can reveal the location of the NLC leaders would be rewarded handsomely.

Read the following statement.

”KADUNA UPDATE: Ayuba Wabba & others of @NLCHeadquarters

declared wanted for economic sabotage & attacks on public infrastructure under Miscellaneous Offences Act. Anyone that knows where he is hiding should send a message to @MOJKaduna. KDSG. There will be a handsome reward!”

KADUNA UPDATE: Ayuba Wabba & others of @NLCHeadquarters declared wanted for economic sabotage & attacks on public infrastructure under Miscellaneous Offences Act. Anyone that knows where he is hiding should send a message to @MOJKaduna. KDSG. There will be a handsome reward! — Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (@elrufai) May 18, 2021

Related; I won’t pay ransom even if my son is kidnapped – Gov. El-Rufai