‘No one knows the deadly pains i went through’ -Actress, Lizzy Anjorin speaks on the birth of her child

Following the birth of her baby, Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin has revealed that she went through some deadly pains and struggles in the labour room.

According to the new mum in the appreciation post to her well-wishers on Instagram, no one knew the deadly struggles and pains women go through in the labour room, but they will still come out to smile and pretend everything is fine.

Sharing a video of herself in the labour room, Lizzy wrote;

“EVEN IN THE LABOUR ROOM, THE STRUGGLE CONTINUES. NOBODY KNOWS YOUR DEADLY STRUGGLES AND PAINS BEHIND THE CLOSE DOOR BUT YOU SMILE AND PRETEND AS IF EVERYTHING IS FINE … FOR EVERYBODY THAT CONGRATULATE ME … CELEBRATE ME … PRAYED FOR ME … CHECKED ON ME …. CALLED ME … MESSAGE ME… SEND ME GIFTS … BELIEVED IN ME … REJOICED WITH ME… SOME DON’T EVEN VE PHONE… BUT THEY ARE SO HAPPY FOR ME … THE WORLD WILL CELEBRATE & CONGRATULATE YOU ALL BEFORE THE END OF THIS YEAR.

OBA SEGANDOGO WILL VISIT YOU… OBA PEGANMIRE WILL BLESS YOU… OBA ASETAN MAKU WILL STAND BY YOU”