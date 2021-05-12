TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi calls for the bail of Baba Ijesha as he leads protest on his behalf (video)

Entertainment
By San
yomi-fabiyi-baba-ijesha-release

Yomi Fabiyi, a controversial actor and activist, takes to the roads of Lagos to protest his colleague Baba Ijesha’s release from prison for an alleged minor abuse.
The actor who had previously called for Baba Ijesha’s release based on his legal right to bail before his trial had finally organized a rally.yomi-fabiyiIn a video posted to Instagram by Yomi Fabiyi, he can be seen with supporters holding placards as he calls for Baba Ijesha’s release.

Read: Actor, Yomi Fabiyi continues to defend Baba Ijesha despite seeing CCTV footage

In a post, he wrote;

“DENIAL OF BAILABLE OFFENCE IS EVIL
Human Rights is key and no need to get emotional and change the law.”

Watch the video below …

 

