TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lyta’s baby mama drops ‘bomb shell’, discloses how…

Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde makes new messy revelations…

Singer, Wizkid rumoured to be the father of Naomi…

Veteran actress, Bukky Wright resumes workout (Video)

Tiwa Savage reacts after a fan tattoo her name on her chest

‘I have done my best as a mum’ – Shola Ogudu…

Nigerian based tech company set to rival Tinder with a newly…

Toyin Abraham leaves fans and other celebrities drooling as she…

Actress, Yvonne Jegede under fire for writing tribute to her…

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede hints fans about her finding love again

Entertainment
By San

Yvonne Jegede, a Nollywood star, has taken to social media to share a cryptic message about finding love again, two years after she divorced her husband.
In 2018, Yvonne married Olakunle Fawole, aka Abounce, as previously stated. Unfortunately, the marriage ended a few months later, but they do have a son together.
However, the actress has posed an intriguing question on Twitter about what a person should do if they fall in love again with ex-husband if their divorce is not yet finalized.
She pondered whether the individual should keep their newfound love a secret or risk the repercussions by making it public.

Read; Actress, Yvonne Jegede Under Fire For Writing Tribute To Her Ex-Husband’s Late Mother, Bukky Ajayi

READ ALSO

Actress, Yvonne Jegede under fire for writing tribute to her…

“Fairly used but still in good condition ”…

The mother of a child wrote on Twitter,

“If someone has been separated from their spouse for a while without getting a proper divorce, and they find love, should they be discreet about it or just do what they like? Asking for my landlord’s daughter.”

See her tweet below,

Given that Yvonne and Abounce have been separated for two years but are not formally divorced, it’s possible that the issue is about her.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lyta’s baby mama drops ‘bomb shell’, discloses how she and her baby…

Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde makes new messy revelations about the…

Singer, Wizkid rumoured to be the father of Naomi Campbell’s newborn baby

Veteran actress, Bukky Wright resumes workout (Video)

Tiwa Savage reacts after a fan tattoo her name on her chest

‘I have done my best as a mum’ – Shola Ogudu reacts after…

Nigerian based tech company set to rival Tinder with a newly launched contact…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede hints fans about her finding love again

‘Thank you for staying true through the years’ – Falz pens…

Turkish man thrown out of airplane for allegedly hitting a Nigerian (Video)

Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau reportedly killed after ISWAP attack

BBNaija Vee accused of not supporting Laycon’s music career

Musicians, Skales and MC Galaxy fight dirty on social media

Actress, Yvonne Jegede under fire for writing tribute to her ex-husband’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More