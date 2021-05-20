Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede hints fans about her finding love again

Yvonne Jegede, a Nollywood star, has taken to social media to share a cryptic message about finding love again, two years after she divorced her husband.

In 2018, Yvonne married Olakunle Fawole, aka Abounce, as previously stated. Unfortunately, the marriage ended a few months later, but they do have a son together.

However, the actress has posed an intriguing question on Twitter about what a person should do if they fall in love again with ex-husband if their divorce is not yet finalized.

She pondered whether the individual should keep their newfound love a secret or risk the repercussions by making it public.

The mother of a child wrote on Twitter,

“If someone has been separated from their spouse for a while without getting a proper divorce, and they find love, should they be discreet about it or just do what they like? Asking for my landlord’s daughter.”



If someone has been separated from their spouse for a while without getting a proper divorce, and they find love, should they be discreet about it or just do what they like? Asking for my landlord’s daughter. #QOTD — Yvonne Jegede (@iamyvonnejegede) May 20, 2021

Given that Yvonne and Abounce have been separated for two years but are not formally divorced, it’s possible that the issue is about her.