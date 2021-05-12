Nollywood celebrities sympathize with Ada Karl over brutal armed robbery attack

Nigerian celebrities and actresses, Iyabo Ojo, Eniola Badmus, Regina Askia, Georgina Onuoha, and other have reached out to actress and producer Ada Karl after she was violently attacked by armed robbers in Asaba.

Ada Karl,earlier took to Instagram to share videos of her battered face and bruised son, narrating her ordeal and thanking God for saving her.

She expressed herself as follows:

“Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria. 3days after my birthday. One Month after I got back to Naija. Robbed at gun-point. Be careful out there guys, the INSECURITY in Nigeria is at it’s worst state. Yes I still believe in Nigeria! No we can’t runaway, we all must join hands & make it a great nation. Just wondering how my siblings would have coped with two bodies at the morgue at same time. Currently CARLESS & PHONELESS but not LIFELESS – Thank you JESUS. Can be reached now via my PA +234 906 775 9261”

Regina Askia reacted to the Instagram post writing, ‘Whhhaattt? Are you okay? You’ve been checked? Lord have mercy”

‘Oh sorry,’ Eniola Badmus wrote to comfort her. See Iyabo Ojo’s reaction, as well as others, below: