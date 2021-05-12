TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as Pastor Adeboye preaches at his late son’s…

Photos from the burial ceremony of Pastor Adeboye’s son,…

‘She sneaks out of the room in the middle of the…

My husband didn’t die – Dare Adeboye’s wife,…

Rihanna leaves Don Jazzy and many others speechless as she shares…

Nicki Minaj returns to social media with saucy photos

Reactions as Toyin Abraham declares her unending love for Iyabo…

Laycon demands for the whereabout of the young man who was beaten…

“I No get sugar daddy, Please patronize Me”- Tacha…

Nollywood celebrities sympathize with Ada Karl over brutal armed robbery attack

News
By San
iyabo-ojo-ada-karl-eniola-badmus

Nigerian celebrities and actresses, Iyabo Ojo, Eniola Badmus,  Regina Askia, Georgina Onuoha, and other have reached out to actress and producer Ada Karl after she was violently attacked by armed robbers in Asaba.

Ada Karl,earlier took to Instagram to share videos of her battered face and bruised son, narrating her ordeal and thanking God for saving her.

Read: Reactions as Toyin Abraham declares her unending love for Iyabo Ojo

READ ALSO

Eniola Badmus signs new deal with weightloss company as they…

Nollywood stars storm Ikeja Lagos for Iyabo Ojo’s…

She expressed herself as follows:

“Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria. 3days after my birthday. One Month after I got back to Naija. Robbed at gun-point. Be careful out there guys, the INSECURITY in Nigeria is at it’s worst state. Yes I still believe in Nigeria! No we can’t runaway, we all must join hands & make it a great nation. Just wondering how my siblings would have coped with two bodies at the morgue at same time. Currently CARLESS & PHONELESS but not LIFELESS – Thank you JESUS. Can be reached now via my PA +234 906 775 9261”

Regina Askia reacted to the Instagram post writing, ‘Whhhaattt? Are you okay? You’ve been checked? Lord have mercy”

‘Oh sorry,’ Eniola Badmus wrote to comfort her. See Iyabo Ojo’s reaction, as well as others, below:

iyabo-ojo-ada-karl-eniola-badmus

nollywood celeb sympathise with ada karl

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as Pastor Adeboye preaches at his late son’s burial (Video)

Photos from the burial ceremony of Pastor Adeboye’s son, Damilare Adeboye

‘She sneaks out of the room in the middle of the night’ –…

My husband didn’t die – Dare Adeboye’s wife, Temiloluwa…

Rihanna leaves Don Jazzy and many others speechless as she shares new photos

Nicki Minaj returns to social media with saucy photos

Reactions as Toyin Abraham declares her unending love for Iyabo Ojo

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Chidinma Ekile takes her newly found evangelism to the next level, storms beer…

Nollywood celebrities sympathize with Ada Karl over brutal armed robbery attack

Davido lawyer reveals who wrote his hit song ‘Jowo’

my heartbreak songs are stories of other people – Fireboy DML says,…

Rihanna leaves Don Jazzy and many others speechless as she shares new photos

What American singer, Enisa, got after she asked Nigerians to photoshop her in…

Annie Idibia fires a troll who advised that ‘Ned’s’ eyes…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More