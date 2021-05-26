Nollywood mourns again as Ify Onwuemene dies after battling cancer

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood has been thrown into a state of mourning following the death of its member, Ify Onwuemene.

According to actress, Gloria Young, Ify died after battling endometrial cancer for almost 10 years.

Taking to Facebook to announce the sad news, Gloria wrote;

“With a deep sense of loss but total submission to God Almighty, we regret to announce that IFEY ONWUEMENE has gone to be with the Lord.

“IFEY ONWUEME was diagnosed with endometrial cancer, her womb was removed but she has been battling the ailment for many years now.

“In 2019, even after 8 sessions of chemotherapy, the doctors told her she had reached stage 4.

“However, we are not sure if she was given the wrong diagnosis or being treated with the wrong chemo, because she still felt pains on her upper abdomen and her tummy bloated.“Ify spent more than 10million naira, being helped with donations by her fellow actors and other Nigerians. A GoFundMe account was opened for her but it did not yield much.

“She had to go for draining every two weeks at a cost of 280,000naira but only 3litres of liquid can be removed at a time so that her heart is not affected.

“IFEY has finally gone to rest, today 25th May 2021. May her soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.

“Burial arrangements will be released by the family,”

 

Via Instagram
