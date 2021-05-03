“Not all relationships will lead to marriage” – Davido’s alleged 4th Baby Mama

Larisa Yasmin, Davido’s alleged fourth baby mama has turned into a relationship expert in her latest post on social media as she claimed that not all relationship will lead to marriage.

The beautiful mother of one who has been rumored to have given birth to Davido’s second son took to her Instagram stories to advise her followers.

According to Larissa, not all relationships end up in marriage, some ends in the kitchen.

Here’s what she wrote;

“Not all relationships will lead to marriage, some will help you discover new restaurants.”

See her post below;

Her post is coming just days after Davido’s engaged girlfriend Chioma Rowland celebrated her 26th birthday and the singer failed to acknowledge her romantically.