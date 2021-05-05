OAP Lolo thanks God as she and her children survive accident(Photo)

Popular Media personality and actress, Omotunde Adebowale-David, also known as Lolo 1, has taken to social media to thank God for saving her and her children from an accident.

She shared photos of the damage done to her car after the accident and revealed that her children came out with “scrapes and bruises.”

Media personality, Lolo thanks God as she and her children survived the accident.

Thankfully, no life was lost. She also thanked God that there was “nothing broken” and “nothing missing”.

Fans and followers took to the comment section to thank God on her behalf.

Read her post below.

Lolo plays the role of Adaku in Funke Akindele’s Jenifa’s diary where she plays the role of a food lover.