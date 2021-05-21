Omo Baba Olowo – Congratulations pour in for Davido as he acquires 2021 Rolls Royce Cullinan worth about $500,000

Nigerian singer and DMW boss David Adeleke aka Davido has done it again and this time it is a new whip.

Davido who has been on a spending spree for the past few days after he got his daughter Imade a birthday gift decided to get himself something classy.

This comes as Davido has just acquired a brand new 2021 Rolls Royce Cullinan worth about $500,000, which is over 200 million Naira.

The singer took to Instagram to share photos of his brand new car as he posed with it.

He wrote in the caption: “We rise by lifting others but don’t forget to reward yourself!!! WHO DEY ZUZU!! Just copped my first RR!! God is good! I’m forever grateful to y’all!! … oh yea 2021 BTW.”

He has been receiving congratulations messages from his fans and followers.