Omoni Oboli shows off dance steps with her 3 grown-up sons (Video)
Popular Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli and her sons have joined the trndinh #comeandseemymotherchallenge on social media.
This comes as the Nollywood actress was seen dancing with her three grown-up sons in a video she shared on her Instagram account.
Omoni Oboli went on to captioned the video with the statement below;
“I had to jump in on the #comeandseemymoda challenge as the whole world tagged me on another video
It was a struggle getting my brothers to do it but then they became goofballs @gozioboli @chizioboli @tobeoboli love you with my life
I hope this makes you as happy as it made us doing it
PS: @weightlossbyomoni belly blast challenge is still on and results are already pouring in (shameless plug)”
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES