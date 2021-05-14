Omoni Oboli shows off dance steps with her 3 grown-up sons (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide
Omoni Oboli and sons

Popular Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli and her sons have joined the trndinh #comeandseemymotherchallenge on social media.

This comes as the Nollywood actress was seen dancing with her three grown-up sons in a video she shared on her Instagram account.

Omoni Oboli went on to captioned the video with the statement below;

“I had to jump in on the #comeandseemymoda challenge as the whole world tagged me on another video
It was a struggle getting my brothers to do it but then they became goofballs @gozioboli @chizioboli @tobeoboli love you with my life
I hope this makes you as happy as it made us doing it
PS: @weightlossbyomoni belly blast challenge is still on and results are already pouring in (shameless plug)”

