Once in six months go somewhere you’ve never been before — Senator Dino Melaye advises, Nigerians react

One of the means of staying educated especially about what is happening in other areas of the world and fresh is by travelling.

Well, former Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye recently issued advice about travelling to his fans and followers.

According to Dino Melaye in a post via his social media timeline, he advised that it’s good to travel at least once in 6 months.

The former senator wrote, ”Once in six months, go somewhere you’ve never been before. The journey not the arrival, matters. No vex, Aiye ko pe meji. SDM”

His statement has generated mixed reactions from Nigerians with many slamming him for his comment.