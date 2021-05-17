TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘You are dating a broke man’ – Actress, Uche…

Reactions as Davido buys his 6-year-old daughter, Imade a pink…

Thank you for the way you raised me – Actress, Ruth Kadiri hails…

Actress Chacha Eke stuns many with photo of her 3 weeks old baby

Actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla stuns in new…

Dr Sid reacts as Kelechi and Ndidi vibe to his song ‘Over…

Things will get harder – Kiddwaya tells fans

Buhari leaves for France on Sunday for African Finance Summit

Ozo speaks on current relationship with Nengi (Video)

Once in six months go somewhere you’ve never been before — Senator Dino Melaye advises, Nigerians react

Social Media drama
By Olumide
Dino Melaye escape tree top

One of the means of staying educated especially about what is happening in other areas of the world and fresh is by travelling.

Well, former Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye recently issued advice about travelling to his fans and followers.

See also: BBNaija: Neo showers his love interest Vee with romantic messages, gifts her flowers over her recent achievement (Video)

READ ALSO

Lifestyle Audit: Mixed reactions as Nigerians flaunting…

Reactions as former senator Dino Melaye shares video of…

According to Dino Melaye in a post via his social media timeline, he advised that it’s good to travel at least once in 6 months.

The former senator wrote, ”Once in six months, go somewhere you’ve never been before. The journey not the arrival, matters. No vex, Aiye ko pe meji. SDM”

See his post below;

His statement has generated mixed reactions from Nigerians with many slamming him for his comment.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘You are dating a broke man’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo dragged…

Reactions as Davido buys his 6-year-old daughter, Imade a pink DIOR bag worth…

Thank you for the way you raised me – Actress, Ruth Kadiri hails her mother

Actress Chacha Eke stuns many with photo of her 3 weeks old baby

Actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla stuns in new seductive photos

Dr Sid reacts as Kelechi and Ndidi vibe to his song ‘Over the moon’…

Things will get harder – Kiddwaya tells fans

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Once in six months go somewhere you’ve never been before — Senator Dino Melaye…

BBNaija: Neo showers his love interest Vee with romantic messages, gifts her…

DJ Cuppy schools those who call her ‘Money Miss Road’

‘After you don lead us astray finish’ – Reactions as singer,…

‘You make me cry’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo reacts to her teenage…

Cross-dresser, Bobrisky discloses what he is going to do to himself on his 30th…

Uche Ogbodo breaks the internet with breathtaking pregnancy photos to celebrate…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More