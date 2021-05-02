TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Saheed Balogun finally opens up on sponsoring Baba Ijesha’s…

Davido’s birthday message to baby mama, Chioma generates…

Reactions as man vows to rape Iyabo Ojo’s daughter,…

Davido celebrates Chioma on her 26th birthday, refers to her as…

Housewife caught having sex with 16-year-old stepson

Meet the man who changed actress, Tonto Dikeh’s life

The moment Ifeanyi playfully photobombs his mother,…

‘Mind your business’ -Bobrisky Shades Tonto And Iyabo…

Remember that you guys were friends before anything –…

‘One of the toughest decisions I have made was leaving my marriage’ – Actress, Venita Akpofure opens up

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress and Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Venita Akpofure has disclosed that one of the toughest decisions I have made was leaving my marriage

According to the mother of two in an interview with Punch Newspaper, being a single mother has not been easy because she gets to multitask every time.

In her words;

READ ALSO

Meet the man who changed actress, Tonto Dikeh’s life

‘Why are you depressed’ – Rita Daniels ask…

“One of the toughest decisions I have made was leaving my marriage. It became known to the public about seven months after I had moved out of my matrimonial home. I am grateful that I had a great support system that really helped me through that period. Being a single mother is not easy, especially if ones work a lot. I had to multi-task to make sure I’m there for my kids. I don’t consider being in the limelight as a fulfilment. Fulfilment, for me, comes from within, which is when I am meeting personal goals and providing for my kids.”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Saheed Balogun finally opens up on sponsoring Baba Ijesha’s release from…

Davido’s birthday message to baby mama, Chioma generates sad comments

Reactions as man vows to rape Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla

Davido celebrates Chioma on her 26th birthday, refers to her as ‘mama…

Housewife caught having sex with 16-year-old stepson

Meet the man who changed actress, Tonto Dikeh’s life

The moment Ifeanyi playfully photobombs his mother, Chioma’s 26th birthday…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

‘One of the toughest decisions I have made was leaving my marriage’…

CCTV Footage of actor, Baba Ijesha molesting the 14-year-old girl finally…

Congratulations pour in for Lizzy Anjorin as she welcomes baby in the US

Drama as Bridesmaid’s breast takes centre stage, causing guest to spray…

Funke Akindele shares her ‘soap’ secret (Video)

Davido’s birthday message to baby mama, Chioma generates sad comments

Nigerians continue to blast actor, Yomi Fabiyi on his birthday

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More