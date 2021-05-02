‘One of the toughest decisions I have made was leaving my marriage’ – Actress, Venita Akpofure opens up

Nollywood actress and Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Venita Akpofure has disclosed that one of the toughest decisions I have made was leaving my marriage

According to the mother of two in an interview with Punch Newspaper, being a single mother has not been easy because she gets to multitask every time.

In her words;

“One of the toughest decisions I have made was leaving my marriage. It became known to the public about seven months after I had moved out of my matrimonial home. I am grateful that I had a great support system that really helped me through that period. Being a single mother is not easy, especially if ones work a lot. I had to multi-task to make sure I’m there for my kids. I don’t consider being in the limelight as a fulfilment. Fulfilment, for me, comes from within, which is when I am meeting personal goals and providing for my kids.”