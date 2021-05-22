Online App driver accuses Davido’s Logistics Manager – Isreal of refusing to pay the N30k debit he reportedly incurred

A cab driver identified as Jason Daniel has taken to social media to call out Davido’s logistic manager, Isreal, for refusing to pay the N30,000 debt he allegedly incurred.

In a viral post, the cab driver, who was reporting to the association of Uber and Taxify in Nigeria (e-drivers), said: “Good morning my co –pilots, I just want to report an incident that occurred last week Saturday night at 11pm 15th… A client called me to pick his friend from the airport. When I arrived at the airport that night his plane has not yet landed…I have to pay and wait at the car park… After one hour dey landed…

And I picked him up.. Getting to his destination that night it was already 1 o clock.. He now asked me to drive down to banana Island Davido (O.B.O) House). Getting there he said I should not go.. That I will drive him all through the night. So, I called my family that am not coming back home that night… The I waited for him finally followed Davido convoy to different clubs that night.. After all my sleepless night.. I took him to his hotel 5 am Sunday morning.. 16th..

“The agreed money is 30k. He said his friend will pay. I called his friend that sent me to pick him up, he said he is not paying. That he will pay the money. This matter tire me till now I never see my money collect.. The man Don block my number.. My client no dey pick ma calls.. Dis na his number………..His name na Israel Dmw.. Davido losgistic manager.”