Pastor Adeboye hosts communion service after son’s death

The General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye on Thursday evening hosted the May edition of the monthly holy ghost communion service at the Redemption camp.

This comes after the death of his 42-year-old son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

Eecall that Dare Adeboye died in his sleep on Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family.

Preaching hours ago, Pastor Adeboye emphasized the importance of the bread and wine of the Holy Communion.

The cleric spoke from the studio of the church’s station, DOVE Media, while members of his church congregated in the auditorium along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and in other places across the world watched him. hot

Adeboye, in his sermon, said, “The bread multiplied in the hands of the disciples, as you receive the bread, it will multiply in your hands.”

Adeboye, who kept mute on the passing of his son, was visibly heartbroken and troubled.

After the sermon, the officiating minister in the auditorium said, “Our Daddy has prayed for us. He was supposed to be here physically but due to circumstances beyond his control, he couldn’t make it.”