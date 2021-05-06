Patience Ozokwor, others react as Aki and Paw reveals intentions to resume acting together

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Actress, Patience Ozokwor and other social media users have reacted to Nollywood actors, Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki and Pawpaw)’s intention to resume acting together.

Taking to Instagram to make this known, Osita wrote;

“@chineduikedieze How far Edu? Just over here soliloquising. I just they see Dm and old clips everywhere. Guess is time to answer the call of nature and drop something. How you see am?”

Chinedu however replied saying;

“@ositalheme, this will be interesting ooo… Should we give them a movie or series? Guys, what do you think?
Should we give you a movie or tv series, What should we call it?”

Reacting to this;

“@patienceozokwo wrote “Whatever you call it we will watch”

@alexxekubo wrote “Yesssssssss we are ready”

@dilly_cious wrote “They may not look funny again because they look like big rich men now with pot bellies… Not the smallish aki and paw paw we know”

@thevc_store wrote “They are no longer funny now they have grown older cos they now act serious roles. The fun was in their mischievousness as children”

@badgirlsimz wrote “it won’t be interesting”

Via Instagram
