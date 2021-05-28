Patoranking gets a heartwarming birthday song from his daughter as he becomes a year older (video)

Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, better known as Patoranking, a Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer, turned another year older yesterday, and his daughter, Wilmer, surprised him.

Yesterday, May 27th, the Abule crooner turned 31, and his tiny daughter spoiled his day with her lovely performance.

Patoranking recently shared a video of Wilmer singing him a birthday song on his official Instagram page.

Read; Beautiful Moment Patoranking Reunites With His Grandmother (VIDEO)

Sharing the video which captured the heartwarming moment, the singer captioned it, “Happy Birthday Daddy from My 2 year Old Queen Wilmer”.

Watch the video below,

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patoranking (@patorankingfire)

Meanwhile, the musician recently shared gorgeous photographs of his daughter, Wilmer, on social media.

Wilmer was photographed wearing a cape jacket, leggings, and a beret on the singer’s Instagram page.

Patoranking made his daughter famous in May 2019 when he released an album that was titled after her.