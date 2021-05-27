TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I chop your own, you chop another. We dey recycle…

Actress Nkechi Blessing expresses how she feels about her…

Actor, Jim Iyke takes Tonto Dikeh on an expensive lunch date…

“Stop cursing my son & husband”- Toyin Abraham…

Nigerians pray for Regina Daniels as she battles for her life

Toyin Abraham’s fans embark on 3days prayer and fasting for…

New post from Rita Daniels, few hours after rumours of having a…

School at old age is beautiful but the stress in the age of the…

‘Lizzy Anjorin is a bitter soul’ – Fans take side with Toyin…

Photographer give model belle -Reactions as Simi reveals how a photographer impregnated her

Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular singer and mother one, Simi recently took to her social media timeline to share a post on how she got pregnant.

According to Simi, her husband, Adekunle Gold who she described as a photographer impregnated her.

Simi shared a photo and stressed that her husband, Adekunle Gold snapped the photos and went ahead to still impregnate her.

READ ALSO

‘Marry! Marry!! see what it has caused’ – Adekunle…

Check Out Photos & Video From Simi’s Pool…

Speaking further in a sarcastic way, Simi warned that people should not mix business with pleasure.

”Don’t mix business with pleasure”, but the photographer of this picture impregnated me… PS: also, he does the cutest shit like make a map of where we went on our honeymoon into a necklace for me. ugh… PPS: one of my buttons was undone but “it is what it is” – also a song by the photographer. stream it.”

The post sparked mixed reactions from her husband as well as fans and followers.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I chop your own, you chop another. We dey recycle ourselves”…

Actress Nkechi Blessing expresses how she feels about her suspension from…

Actor, Jim Iyke takes Tonto Dikeh on an expensive lunch date (Photos)

“Stop cursing my son & husband”- Toyin Abraham breaks down in…

Nigerians pray for Regina Daniels as she battles for her life

Toyin Abraham’s fans embark on 3days prayer and fasting for her family

New post from Rita Daniels, few hours after rumours of having a secret wedding…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

My fault for thinking you only find greedy drivers in Nigeria – Tacha…

Dating many girls is just a way of confusing enemies from attacking your main…

Denrele Edun recounts being assaulted by his female cousins on his 20th birthday

I hardly tell lies now – Toke Makinwa reveals she is at a stage she…

Photographer give model belle -Reactions as Simi reveals how a photographer…

13 year old girl undergoes surgery after nearly losing her life to a TikTok…

“Cut one loser friend off ” – says BBNaija star, Kiddwaya as he advises fans on…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More