Photographer give model belle -Reactions as Simi reveals how a photographer impregnated her

Popular singer and mother one, Simi recently took to her social media timeline to share a post on how she got pregnant.

According to Simi, her husband, Adekunle Gold who she described as a photographer impregnated her.

Simi shared a photo and stressed that her husband, Adekunle Gold snapped the photos and went ahead to still impregnate her.

Speaking further in a sarcastic way, Simi warned that people should not mix business with pleasure.

”Don’t mix business with pleasure”, but the photographer of this picture impregnated me… PS: also, he does the cutest shit like make a map of where we went on our honeymoon into a necklace for me. ugh… PPS: one of my buttons was undone but “it is what it is” – also a song by the photographer. stream it.”

The post sparked mixed reactions from her husband as well as fans and followers.