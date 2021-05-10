‘Pray for me’ – DJ Cuppy Otedola laments over her new puppies

DJ Cuppy Otedola, the daughter of a Nigerian billionaire, has publicly pleaded with her fans to pray for her following her recent experience.

Cuppy recently adopted two dogs, dubbed ‘Dudu’ and ‘Funfun,’ according to KFN. Since then, the 27-year-old has been responsible for her pets’ safety, keeping a close eye on them and caring for them.

Cuppy recently posted on Instagram that she is exhausted and that she has been up all night watching over the puppies.

Cuppy’s follower @yusuf arioye blamed her for putting herself in such a stressful situation.

As he puts it:

“Shebi nah you want wahala for yourself…”

Reacting to this, Cuppy wrote;

@dor_carter wrote “Best companions ever…they’ll stress ur life n you will still smile at them…furs are the realest…enjoy the price sha”

@sheyman_toonz wrote “@cuppymusic sell them na, or give them away lol”

“@yusuf_arioye I dunno who sent me to get TWO baby puppies …#PrayForMe”

@cchibone.754 wrote “mother hood is not easyooo”