Ramadan fast continues as Sultan of Sokoto declares Thursday Eid-el-Fitr day

According to the report, the Muslim Ramadan fasting will continue Today, Wednesday May 12th, 2021.

This is contained in a statement by Wazirin Sokoto Sambo Junaidu today May 12. According to the statement, the Ramadan fast will continue today May 12.

“The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in conjunction with the National Moonsighting Committee did not receive any report from the moon sighting committees across the country confirming the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal 1442AH.

Therefore, Wednesday 12th May 2021 is the 30th day of the month of Ramadan 1442AH,” the statement said

Recall that the Federal Govt had declared Wednesday and Thursday as public holiday to mark the end of the Ramadan fasting.