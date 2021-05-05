Rare video of actress, Rita Dominic displaying her dance moves generates comments

A rare video of Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic that surfaced on social media has generated lots of comments.

In the video, Rita who was obviously having a nice time was seen displaying some of her dance.

According to the 45-year-old, she was learning how to use the Tikotok app and she decided to test her dance moves by jumping on a trending challenge called #Wozachallenge.

Captioning the video, Rita wrote;

“Learning this Tiktok of a thing and testing my dance skills with the #Wozachallenge…”

Watch the video below;

Reacting to this;

@john_sage11 wrote “She try. Make she no break waist o”

@suz_astute.realtor wrote “But wait she is indeed a stepper”

@princeskaf wrote “Dancing with class”

@zachi_thriftandmore wrote “Na this one be original celebrity!”