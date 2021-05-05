Rare video of actress, Rita Dominic displaying her dance moves generates comments

A rare video of Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic that surfaced on social media has generated lots of comments.
In the video, Rita who was obviously having a nice time was seen displaying some of her dance.
According to the 45-year-old, she was learning how to use the Tikotok app and she decided to test her dance moves by jumping on a trending challenge called #Wozachallenge.
Captioning the video, Rita wrote;
“Learning this Tiktok of a thing and testing my dance skills with the #Wozachallenge…”
Watch the video below;
Reacting to this;
@john_sage11 wrote “She try. Make she no break waist o”
@suz_astute.realtor wrote “But wait she is indeed a stepper”
@princeskaf wrote “Dancing with class”
@zachi_thriftandmore wrote “Na this one be original celebrity!”
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES