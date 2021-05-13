Reactions as BBNaija’s Mike Edwards gets Nigerian passport for his son (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Big Brother Naija housemate and reality star, Mike Edwards recently took to his social media timeline to announce his son is getting a Nigerian visa.

Mike took to his Instagram account to share the video as he captioned it ”Guess who is getting a Nigerian visa?”

Watch video below;

His action has sparked mixed reactions among his Nigerian fans.

Many were surprised with his move as they questioned for wanting the visa for his son.

Others however asked how he was able to go about it.

Recall that Big Brother Naija 2019 first runner up Mike Edwards and his wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton have welcomed the birth of their first child together last year. Edwards and Perri took to social media to announce the delivery of their firstborn son, who was christened, Matthew Olaoluwa Edwards.

