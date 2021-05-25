Reactions as Couple celebrating wedding anniversary puts up banner with names of guests allowed into the reception venue

When it comes to party especially wedding it is usually in most cases based on invited guests, however there some cases where uninvited people enter the venue without invitation.

Well, according to a post that had gone viral on social media, a Nigerian couple celebrating their wedding anniversary erected a banner at the venue with the names of guests and their seat numbers.

The Twitter user who shared the list online revealed that anyone whose name wasn’t on the banner was not allowed into the venue.

The tweet quickly went viral, with Nigerians sharing their opinions about the couple’s method.

Many applauded the couples for being economical especially at a period like this. Others however opposed their decision.

