Reactions as DJ Cuppy reveals people are sending their account details to her dogs’ Instagram account

Entertainment
By Olumide

Billionaire daughter and Disc Jockey, Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy has dropped some shocking revelations that some people are dropping their account details on her dogs’ ‘Fun Fun and Dudu Otedola ‘ social media accounts.

Recall that DJ Cuppy some months back unveiled her two dogs who she named in Yoruba language after the colour of their furs.

The Popular Disc Jockey went on to open an instagram account for the dogs.

DJ Cuppy shares photos of her ‘Pomeranian sons’…

Motherhood is already making me a better person – DJ…

However, in a recent update, a Twitter user revealed that DJ Cuppy dogs have more followers than him on Twitter and Instagram combined.

DJ Cuppy reacted to the tweet as she revealed that some people have been dropping their account details on the dogs account.

See her post below;

 

The tweet has spark different reactions online.

