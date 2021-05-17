Reactions as DJ Cuppy reveals people are sending their account details to her dogs’ Instagram account

Billionaire daughter and Disc Jockey, Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy has dropped some shocking revelations that some people are dropping their account details on her dogs’ ‘Fun Fun and Dudu Otedola ‘ social media accounts.

Recall that DJ Cuppy some months back unveiled her two dogs who she named in Yoruba language after the colour of their furs.

The Popular Disc Jockey went on to open an instagram account for the dogs.

However, in a recent update, a Twitter user revealed that DJ Cuppy dogs have more followers than him on Twitter and Instagram combined.

DJ Cuppy reacted to the tweet as she revealed that some people have been dropping their account details on the dogs account.

See her post below;

That must be why people are sending my dogs their account details 😢 #Pupcakes #CuppyPuppy https://t.co/7fxyUkt2ro — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) May 16, 2021

The tweet has spark different reactions online.