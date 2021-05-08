Reactions as Ka3na says well-behaved women rarely make history

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate and reality star, Ka3na Jones has been in the news for some days now.

However, in a recent post Ka3na gave her opinion about the kind of women that makes history.

According to her, well-behaved women rarely make history.

She wrote via her social media timeline, ”well-behaved women rarely make history.”

Her statement has sparked mixed reactions from her fans and followers. While many agreed with her, others questioned her opinion.

Recall that in a previous statement, Ka3na had taken to social media to declare that she has beauty, brains and a bank account to match.

