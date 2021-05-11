Reactions as Pastor Adeboye preaches at his late son’s burial (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Kafayat

Video of Pastor Adeboye preaching at his late son Dare Adeboye’s burial today, 11th of May has generated lots of comments on social media.

In the video, Pastor Adeboye was seen preaching on a projector as many were gathered to pay their last respect to his late son.

According to Adeboye, he wants people to pray for him, his wife, Dare’s wife and children.

Speaking further, the G.O said people should not forget to pray for themselves too because they need it as well.

Watch the video below;

See some of the comments generated below;

@royal_celina01 wrote “This kind of strength can only come from God”

@malv_cuisine wrote “It’s not easy. God is their strength. This level of strength, faith and belief is what I pray for daily”

@gonberichforeva wrote “I like him! May The Lord keep strengthening him!”

@mmesoma_i wrote “Amennn,i pray God comforts your family”

@monique__one wrote “This only comes from truly knowing Christ. May God continue to strengthen you daddy and the family. I pray God for this level of faith and total dependence on God”

Via Instagram
