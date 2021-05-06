Reactions as Twitter makes photo of Davido’s ‘e choke’ an emoji

Nigerians on popular micro-blog, Twitter, have taken to their handles to react to the decision of the CEO of Twitter, Jack, to make a photo of Davido’s ‘E choke’ an emoji on the platform.

According to Davido, Jack himself knows the meaning of ‘Echoke’ hence the reason he made the photo an Emoji.

Davido in a post he shared via his Twitter handle wrote, ‘Even Jack no say Echoke.’

See his post below;

See some of the reactions from Nigerians below;

@OlisaOsega wrote “OBO na King abeg”

@ManLikeIcey wrote “#Echoke now has an emoji ??? Omo, Davido is easily the most influential artiste in Africa.”

@tygar_ wrote “Lmao wow!!!! E choke!!!!”

@queen_marychi wrote “When you are big u are big”