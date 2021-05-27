Regina Daniels brother reacts to their mom, Rita Daniel’s marriage to a younger lover

Regina Daniel’s brother, Lawrence has reacted to their mum, Rita Daniels marriage to a younger lover.

Recall that the news about Rita’s wedding to a younger lover generated lots of reactions on social media.

According to her son, Lawrence in an interview with The Nation Newspaper, the photos of the wedding were for a movie scene.

“The photos are from a movie scene. Social media can catch their cruise but they will be shocked when they eventually see the movie,” he told The Nation.

See how some social media users reacted to this;

@tiffanyboo40 wrote “Which movie ? Na marriage be this oh”

@blessingg18 wrote “didn’t they also denied that of pa Ned and Regina??”

@official_nadoo wrote “Lies go to the guy’s IG page and scrol down to easter sunday”