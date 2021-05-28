TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Regina Daniels excited as her son Munir Nwoko indirectly show signs of what his future career could look like (Video)

Entertainment
By Olumide

It is the joy of most parents to see their kids do better than them, it is even more joyful when the children show signs of what they could become in future.

Well, in the case of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, she is currently in a happy mood as her 10 months old son, Munir Nwoko indirectly reveals his career.

Recall that Regina Daniels welcomed her first child with Nigerian billionaire  Ned Nwoko some months ago.

In a new video shared on Regina Daniels’ Instagram account, the actress stressed that her son behaviour reveals what he’s going to be in the future.

Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko, could be seen in the video using his hand to pass a small ball to his son. However, their son used his leg to pass the ball back to his father rather than the hand. 

Regina Daniels captioned the video: I can’t help loving and watching this video a thousand times. Guess our little boy @princemunirnwoko is indirectly telling us his career @princenednwoko.

 

