Regina Daniels mum, Rita fights dirty with a troll who called her Ashawo

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels mum, Rita has fought dirty with a troll who called her ‘Ashawo’ on Instagram.

This comes after the photos of Rita Daniels getting married to a younger lover went viral on social media.

Reacting to this, an Instagram user identified as @luis_praize referred to her as ‘Ashawo’

@luis_praize wrote: Ashawo mama

Regina’s mum who did not find this funny at all decided to reply by insulting the troll’s late mother.

Rita wrote;

” @luis_praize you’re not worthy to have a mother if you this small shit can call someone’s mother ashawo. Anyways your mother shall never Rest In Peace but in PIECES.”

The troll, however, went ahead to wish Rita death just like her late mum did.

“@rita.daniels06 you will join my mother soon Rita rest in peace in advance, your children will cry on your grave soon, ” luis_praize wrote.