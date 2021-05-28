TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels excited as her son Munir Nwoko indirectly show…

Regina Daniels brother reacts to their mom, Rita Daniel’s…

My eyes don see – Teni shares her experience after helping…

Kardashian reacts to reports that she once had sex with Travis…

Photographer give model belle -Reactions as Simi reveals how a…

Kanye West spotted for the first time in months amid rumours…

My fault for thinking you only find greedy drivers in Nigeria…

Photos from Ada Jesus’s burial

Mercy Johnson melts heart with her children’s day post

Regina Daniels mum, Rita fights dirty with a troll who called her Ashawo

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels mum, Rita has fought dirty with a troll who called her ‘Ashawo’ on Instagram.

This comes after the photos of Rita Daniels getting married to a younger lover went viral on social media.

Reacting to this, an Instagram user identified as @luis_praize referred to her as ‘Ashawo’

READ ALSO

Regina Daniels excited as her son Munir Nwoko indirectly…

Mercy Johnson melts heart with her children’s day post

@luis_praize wrote: Ashawo mama

Regina’s mum who did not find this funny at all decided to reply by insulting the troll’s late mother.

Rita wrote;

” @luis_praize you’re not worthy to have a mother if you this small shit can call someone’s mother ashawo. Anyways your mother shall never Rest In Peace but in PIECES.”

The troll, however, went ahead to wish Rita death just like her late mum did.

“@rita.daniels06 you will join my mother soon Rita rest in peace in advance, your children will cry on your grave soon,” luis_praize wrote.

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels excited as her son Munir Nwoko indirectly show signs of what his…

Regina Daniels brother reacts to their mom, Rita Daniel’s marriage to a…

My eyes don see – Teni shares her experience after helping a pregnant…

Kardashian reacts to reports that she once had sex with Travis Baker before he…

Photographer give model belle -Reactions as Simi reveals how a photographer…

Kanye West spotted for the first time in months amid rumours he’s dating…

My fault for thinking you only find greedy drivers in Nigeria – Tacha…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Actor,Ogbolor discloses why physical appearance should be considered before…

Nigerian comedian, Owen Gee celebrates 13th wedding anniversary with his lovely…

Photos from Ada Jesus’s burial

EFCC apprehend young man who tried to buy N44m Range Rover with Bitcoin

Regina Daniels mum, Rita fights dirty with a troll who called her Ashawo

Toyin Abraham issues warning statement to her fans amidst fight with Lizzy…

“The arrest was a product of job hazard” – Comedian, Pankeeroy issue statement…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More