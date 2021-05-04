Regina Daniels shares jaw-dropping screenshot of her call credit and Data balance of almost N1M

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat
Regina

Nollywood actress, Reginal Daniels has sent social media into a frenzy with the jaw-dropping screenshot of her call credit and data balance on her phone.

In the screenshot, Regina shared, a sum of N471,552 as call credit with an additional 3 terabytes of data worth over N300,000 was seen on her phone.

READ ALSO

Actress, Regina Daniels and billionaire husband celebrate…

‘Why are you depressed’ – Rita Daniels ask…

Recall that Regina is a Billionaire’s wife and she is known for always showing off her luxurious lifestyle which includes expensive pieces of jewellery, cars, bags, and shoes.

Reacting to this,

@female.king_____ wrote “My account balance nor reach person call credit this life”

@pharmwendy wrote “Your hustle is just fine, she is married to a billionaire, you aren’t! Nobody should tension anyone with unnecessary information”

@royalcitizens_footies wrote “Oppression everywhere”

@itzglorygold wrote “Chai..! I tap from her blessing oh. I don’t even have quarter of this amount on my account”

Via Instagram
