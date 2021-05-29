Remi Tinubu discloses why she deals with her enemies without reporting to her husband

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By San

Senator Remi Tinubu (APC, Lagos Central) has stated that she does not report anyone to her husband Bola Tinubu, following her altercation with an educationist known as Arinola Oloko at the location of a public hearing on constitutional review on Wednesday.

Mrs Tinubu, a former first lady of Lagos, made the announcement on the renowned TVC breakfast programme, Your View, some hours ago.

“That you have a position doesn’t mean you have to lose yourself to that position, because the position will go and then, do you go back and find yourself? You have to be yourself in every situation,”

“Most of the time when people see me talk strongly, yes, I am Asiwaju’s wife but Asiwaju is somebody that I don’t go home to report anyone to because he would tell me, ‘you are wrong’. I don’t know why but when you have a husband who tells you, ‘you are wrong’ when you are right, in your own view, would you go back to such a person? So, I do my own fight when I have to, especially in what I believe in.”

Tinubu insisted she did not outrightly call Oloko a thug.

“I only asked a question and I expected her to say, ‘Ma’am, I am not a thug,’” she said.

