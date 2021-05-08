Rest little boy – Tolani Baj to Kiddwaya after he reacted to her tweet about getting verified on Twitter

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide

It looks like Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate turned reality star, Tolani Baj is hoping to join the list of verified housemates on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

This comes as Tolani Baj recently took to her official Twitter to ask the platform CEO, Jack about her account being verified.

She wrote, ” How far this twitter verification p? @jack.”

On seeing the tweet, fellow reality star, Kiddwaya, who is already verified on Twitter responded by saying, ”You wanna play with the big boys huh. In the big boys league.”

Tolani Baj reacted to his tweet as she told him to rest. She wrote, ‘Rest little boy.”

Tolani Baj then added, ”On top verification. Kiddwaya, it’s on ightwhen I see you. Wear your boxing gloves”

