Rosy Meurer under fire for sharing a photo that portrayed her fellow women in a negative way

Churchill Olakunle’s former P.A cum wife, Rosy Meurer has been under fire since she made a post that portrayed her fellow women in a negative way.

This comes after Rosy compared women with a photo of an already killed chicken with its legs wide opened.

Captioning the post, the mother of one wrote;

“Girls be like I’m ready to settle down AAAHHHHHHHHHHH who you remain this one for Taaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa”

Reacting to this;

@jerrybanks_nayo wrote: Is this not offensive to women folk and it’s coming from a woman too

@winny_way wrote: i also wonder women are their own enemies is just a shame

@stanley_omolu wrote: Honestly please take this down. It demeans women by all standards. The mental image is disgusting!!

@gooddy2000 wrote: How is this funny??u joke with everything??

@serenawhitey wrote: U are a disgrace to woman and Na u no still good oh husband snatcher rubbish