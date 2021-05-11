Save your tithe to fund ‘Plan B’ – Daddy Freeze advised

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide
daddy-freeze

Popular media personnel, Daddy Freeze has taken to his social media timeline to advise church members to start saving their tithes and offerings towards funding their “plan B.” 

Daddy Freeze made this known while reacting to Pastor Paul Adefarasin’s advice to his members to have an a plan to leave the country due to insecurity.

Daddy Freeze stated that the scriptures clearly instructs shepherds to lay down their life for their sheep.

He wrote;

“THE CHURCH SHOULD BE THE PLAN B OF THE PEOPLE!!


The scriptures clearly instructs shepherds to lay down their lives for their sheep like Christ did, so I’m not understanding this everyone is on his Christian ideology.

When it’s time to fund their projects, they come to you and you respond generously with your tithes, seeds, gifts, offering and pledges.

But in the time of war, they remind you that you are on your own and advise you to sort yourself out with a plan B. I struggle to find the cohesiveness in this mindset and I’m benumbed that their supporters are cheering them on, wanting an encore.

Wake up, my advice is that you set aside something for your plan B, start with your tithes, seeds and offering, as it is clear that unlike Christ, who included all of mankind in his plan, you aren’t included in theirs.

◄ John 10:11 ►
New Living Translation
“I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd sacrifices his life for the sheep.

