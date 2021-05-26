TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


School at old age is beautiful but the stress in the age of the body – Tonto Dikeh says, shares some of her challenges

Tonto Dikeh reportedly buys a new mansion in Aso Drive, Abuja ahead of her 35th birthday (Video)

Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Tonto Dikeh in the latest post on her social media timeline shared her experience on schooling at an old age.

The Nollywood actress who recently return to school took to her IG account to share some of her challenges.

Tonto Dikeh in her post said that School at old age is beautiful but the stress in the age of the body.

She revealed she had to wake up at midnight to read but she was finding it hard to stop herself from sleeping.

See her post below;

In another report, Rosy Meurer in a latest statement has responded to a shade by Tonto Dikeh.

See also: “I chop your own, you chop another. We dey recycle ourselves” Rosaline Meurer responds to Tonto Dikeh

