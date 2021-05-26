School at old age is beautiful but the stress in the age of the body – Tonto Dikeh says, shares some of her challenges

Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Tonto Dikeh in the latest post on her social media timeline shared her experience on schooling at an old age.

The Nollywood actress who recently return to school took to her IG account to share some of her challenges.

Tonto Dikeh in her post said that School at old age is beautiful but the stress in the age of the body.

She revealed she had to wake up at midnight to read but she was finding it hard to stop herself from sleeping.

See her post below;

