See Why God Didn’t Reveal Son’s Death To Pastor Adeboye – Olusegun Bamgbose

Olusegun Bamgbose, National Coordinator, Concerned Advocates for Good Governance, CAGG has reacted to the demise of the son of the General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Bamgbose made some assertions as to why God didn’t reveal the death of his son, Dare Adeboye to him.

He said God didn’t reveal the sudden passing of his son to him because “He is God and moreover, God may not be able to resist the entreaties of Pastor Adeboye for his son to be spared if He had revealed it to him“

“Ordinarily, no father prays for such occurrence. This is no doubt an auspicious time for the family he left behind,” he added.

“It’s really a thing of pride to have his son taking after him, but unfortunately he left before his father and mother. It’s so painful.

“I will however with all humility ask my mentor to take heart, no need to sorrow or weep, Pastor Dare is already in Heaven.

“He was called home in accordance with the will of God. God never revealed it to Pastor Adeboye because He is God and moreover, God may not be able to resist the entreaties of Pastor Adeboye for his son to be spared if He had revealed it to him.

“Pastor Adeboye is a man dearly loved by God because of his humility. In 1994, I attended his crusade in Ibadan, where he surprisingly prophesied the emergence of a South West person becoming the President of Nigeria, to be sincere, I doubted the prophecy.

“Eventually the prophecy came to pass 5 years after, that was in 1999, Olusegun Obasanjo was elected President. May the Lord console him at this critical time,” he said.

TheinfoNG reported that the Dare Adeboye, the miracle son of Adeboye passed in his sleep on Wednesday night in his house, in Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

Celebrating his 42nd birthday last year, Adeboye had described the deceased as a miracle child. Also, he would have turned 43 year old next month. He left behind a wife and children.

May His Soul Rest in Peace