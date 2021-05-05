TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Motherhood is already making me a better person – DJ Cuppy…

Davido’s First BabyMama, Sophia Momodu reacts after he confirmed…

Fuji singer, Pasuma celebrates ex-lover, actress, Ronke Odusanya…

BBNaija’s Lilo blows hot on people who curse each other…

Regina Daniels shares jaw-dropping screenshot of her call credit…

Actor, Zubby Michael acquires a new Range Rover

Woman gives birth to nonuplets, all babies doing well

Beautiful moment Alexx Ekubo proposed to his girlfriend (Video)

‘My Heir Apparent’ – Davido eulogizes…

She has a pattern of violence – Lady beaten by Lesbian girlfriend says

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By Olumide

A Twitter user identified as Stormy @Theylovestorm_, has taken to her handle to reveal how her lesbian partner beat her up.

Sharing disturbing photos of the beaten she got from her lover, Stormy wrote:

Domestic violence is real . Especially in same sex relationship. And it isn’t addressed enough. Lastnight I experienced something no woman should ever have to experience . My face and neck are bruised cut and I was beaten. I am still in shock.

READ ALSO

They tend to be problematic – Nigerian man lists…

Stop making dating look like a joke and for cruise –…

If anything is to happen to me . I would also like to add I am being stalked and or harassed via text messages.

This is not the first incident . She has beateun me before on April 13/14. She has a pattern of violence & has done this to several previous partners. She lived in my house & I took care of her since I met her. Done writing about this..

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Motherhood is already making me a better person – DJ Cuppy says as she…

Davido’s First BabyMama, Sophia Momodu reacts after he confirmed Chioma’s son,…

Fuji singer, Pasuma celebrates ex-lover, actress, Ronke Odusanya on her birthday

BBNaija’s Lilo blows hot on people who curse each other over celebrities…

Regina Daniels shares jaw-dropping screenshot of her call credit and Data…

Actor, Zubby Michael acquires a new Range Rover

Woman gives birth to nonuplets, all babies doing well

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

She has a pattern of violence – Lady beaten by Lesbian girlfriend says

Bobrisky lists all his achievements ahead of his 29th birthday

Rare video of actress, Rita Dominic displaying her dance moves generates…

Actress, Mary Lazarus and twin brother celebrates 32nd birthday

‘No one knows the deadly pains i went through’ -Actress, Lizzy…

It’s crazy how this generation has normalized prostitution – Stephanie Coker

“It is painful” Bill Gates’ Daughter, Jennifer reacts to parents’ divorce,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More