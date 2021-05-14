‘She is too real’ – Fans react to Video of Mercy Johnson playing in the rain with her children

Fans of Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has reacted to a video she shared on her Instagram page.

In the video, Mercy was seen playing with her children in the rain.

Captioning the video, the mother of 4 wrote;

“That Aunty who breaks the rules? That will be me… That Aunty whose house all the cousins and nieces would love to stay at on holidays? That would be me again… And still ,i am very strict with them….but na me be dia best friend 24/7….TGIF ….I am bad influence ”

Watch the video below;

Reacting to the video;

@boo_leemson wrote “Just too real”

@alex_unusual wrote “This will be me and me will be this”

@iamshaffybello wrote “The simple but yet lasting memories we create with our loved ones.”

@etinosaofficial wrote “Come adopt me abeg”

@busoladakolo wrote “fun all the way”

@destinyetikoofficial wrote “Awwwwwwww…mummy u be character”